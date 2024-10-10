Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 81,365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 173,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

