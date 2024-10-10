iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,545,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,467,297. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

