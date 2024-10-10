Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 1,960 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.09% of Revvity worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Revvity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Trading Down 0.5 %

RVTY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $120.96. 42,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

