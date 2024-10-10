Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Republic Services by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.45. 91,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.