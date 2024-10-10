Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

OTIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.50. 248,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

