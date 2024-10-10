Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Raised by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 792,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,258. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

