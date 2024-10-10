Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.