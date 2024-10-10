Syntrinsic LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $122.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

