Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 296.0% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

