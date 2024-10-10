Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Increased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $64,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

