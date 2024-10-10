Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

