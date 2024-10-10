Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,994,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $316.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average of $295.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $316.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.