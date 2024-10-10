Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

