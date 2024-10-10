Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHLS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 1,128,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,711,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 690,344 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 105,797 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

