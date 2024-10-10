Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $405.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.94.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

