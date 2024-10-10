Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $276.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.68. The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

