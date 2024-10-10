ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $845.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

