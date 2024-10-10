iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

