Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,141,562,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.90. 1,121,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,316.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $268.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

