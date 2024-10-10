Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.66. The stock had a trading volume of 615,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,161. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $175.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

