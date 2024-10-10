Northwest Bank & Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,718,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345,670 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $806,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

ICE stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.14. The company had a trading volume of 344,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,340. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

