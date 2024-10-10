Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $101.05. 127,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.