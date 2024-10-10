SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 305,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

