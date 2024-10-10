Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,296 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,132. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

