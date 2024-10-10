Northwest Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

BDX traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.99. The stock had a trading volume of 215,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,292. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $266.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

