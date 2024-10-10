Northwest Bank & Trust Co Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.52. 2,121,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

