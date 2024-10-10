ICU Medical’s (ICUI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 18.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

