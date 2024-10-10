Northwest Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,250 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 604,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 529,857 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

