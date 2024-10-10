Northwest Bank & Trust Co Has $113,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 111,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 991.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 123,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

