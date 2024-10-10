Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the coal producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 336,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 552.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 141,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,208,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

