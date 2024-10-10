Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.45. 91,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $263.02.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

