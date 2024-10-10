Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 15,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

