Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,523 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.