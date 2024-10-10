AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Increased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $64,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Ossiam raised its stake in AMETEK by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.