Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $29.45 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.21% of UFP Technologies worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in UFP Technologies by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,434.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,817.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.