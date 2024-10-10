Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $38,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Graco by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

