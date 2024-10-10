Perpetual Ltd Has $49.93 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.18% of Entergy worth $49,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

