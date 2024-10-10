Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for about 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of Donaldson worth $35,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

