Perpetual Ltd Sells 782 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Albemarle by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Albemarle by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 112,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Albemarle by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $177.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

