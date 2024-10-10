Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,006 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $47,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $298.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

