Perpetual Ltd Sells 8,084 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $254.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

