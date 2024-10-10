Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $48.16 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $48,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $161.55.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

