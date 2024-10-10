Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,366 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 3.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Vertiv worth $43,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $108.16 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.