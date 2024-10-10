Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.