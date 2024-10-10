Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Raised to $5.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

