Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $396.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $401.17. The company has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

