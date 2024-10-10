The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of BWIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 166,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,455.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $6,325,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,810.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,455.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

