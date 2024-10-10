Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 232,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,038. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

