Wells Fargo & Company Raises RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $314.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.84. 209,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $283.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,282,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

