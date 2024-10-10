Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 601,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 134.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

